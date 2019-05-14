Family and friends who came to support surfer murder accused Wilson Wilschut leave the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The man who appeared on charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm after the death of a surfer was allegedly trying to impress two women with his "new" silver Nissan X-Trail. Wilson Wilschut, 30, appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to next Tuesday for a bail application.

According to the State, there had been another suspect in the vehicle. The court ordered that no pictures be taken of Wilschut as identity parades and witness statements were still outstanding and because the second accused was still at large.

The 38-year-old David Wolfromm is believed to have been returning to his SUV last Wednesday after a surf when he was attacked by two men. They allegedly put him in the boot of his car and drove off in it.

The State prosecutor recounted testimony linking Wilschut to Wolfromm's murder between Scarborough and Ocean View.

Included in the evidence were witness statements from two women whom Wilschut had picked up near Witsand to "show off his new car" on the evening of May 8, TimesLIVE reported.

One of the witnesses said she knew the accused and that she and her friend got into the SUV when he had asked them if they wanted a ride.

"When the witness got in the vehicle, the back seat was folded down. There was something covered in a towel. When she asked what it was, the accused told her not to worry," said the prosecution.

According to the State, Wilschut then crashed into another vehicle and the driver gave chase as the accused sped towards Soetwater, near Kommetjie.

The witnesses claim to have shouted at the accused to let them out. When the car stopped, Wilschut allegedly threatened the driver of the vehicle that had been in hot pursuit with a firearm.

The witness said Wilschut had asked his alleged accomplice for a lighter and set Wolfromm's car on fire with him inside.

When emergency services extinguished the fire, they found Wolfromm in the car with a bullet wound.

Police arrested Wilschut on Saturday after they had received information about his whereabouts. He was allegedly found with a .38 special revolver.