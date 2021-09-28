Friends, family to pay tribute to woman set alight

CAPE TOWN - Friends and family of Jacquelene Mpontsana who was brutally killed, allegedly at the hands of her partner, will gather for her memorial service in Gugulethu this afternoon. The 40-year-old mother was doused with a flammable liquid suspected to be petrol, before being set alight last Monday following an argument with her boyfriend.

The man who is still in hiding had allegedly first assaulted Mpontsana for refusing to sleep with him before he proceeded to set her alight. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the 38-year-old was yet to be arrested. Mpontsana worked for the Department of Community Safety and was responsible for inspecting police stations for their compliance to assist victims of gender-based violence.

Her cousin Zoleka Qoba said the family was still trying to come to terms with her murder. “We will only get some kind of closure when we know that man is behind bars. “The thought of his whereabouts not known is scary.

“As the family, especially Jacquelene’s daughter and mother are struggling to make peace with the loss. “We are hoping that counselling will be done sometime this week. Funeral arrangements are under way but we still need help as she was the breadwinner,” said Qoba. Mpontsana is expected to be buried on Friday.

The boyfriend's aunt who said she witnessed the harrowing ordeal said the family had fled their home as they are fearful. “We are scared to sleep there because we don’t know if he might come back at night. No one knows his whereabouts.” Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Thembinkosi Mjuza said the area has seen a lot of violent crime and little to no arrests.

“As the CPF and neighbourhood watch members, we are trying our best to assist fight crime but the problem is a lack of resources. “We have no law enforcement in the area, an issue we have been raising for months. “Incidents happen and we have cameras but you hardly hear about an arrest made.