From Tokai car guard to e-hailing taxi owner after saving tips for five years









Omar Ndayishimiye, a former car guard, saved his tips and has been able to buy his own vehicle. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – For five years Omar Ndayishimiye braved all kinds of weather as a car guard, to be able to save his tips and be a vehicle owner. His dream has finally been realised and, to top it off, he now works as an e-hailing cab driver. “I was a car guard at the Tygervalley Centre and then I went to Steenberg Village. I would travel using two trains and a taxi to get there. I worked every day from 7am until 6pm to make sure I was there for the first customers,” he said. From Brooklyn, Ndayishimiye said the job was unpredictable and the money he made varied from day to day. “If people appreciated your service and what you did, then you could get between R500 and R600 a day. I worked very hard,” he said.

His hard work paid off, as Ndayishimiye was able to buy his first car.

“I did my test in Green Point. I will never fail, I follow all the rules of the road.”

Ndayishimiye said he was proud to have his own car and enjoys driving.

Nazley du Plooy, a regular shopper at the Steenberg Village, said she was elated for Ndayishimiye.

“He was always a friendly, smiling car guard, and we would have a little chat. I started to wonder where he was when I didn’t see him for a while.

"I was so shocked when I saw him pull up and tell me that he bought a car with the tips and that he is now an e-hailing service driver. My heart exploded with happiness.”

Du Plooy said she had been inspired by Ndayishimiye’s resilience.

“If anything gets me down, I will think of Omar. We often take for granted the difference you make to someone when you give them a tip.

"Now I’m spending like R500 a month on tips after seeing it’s so worth it. You are not always able to, but if you are, it’s going to a good cause.”

