His dream has finally been realised and, to top it off, he now works as an e-hailing cab driver.
“I was a car guard at the Tygervalley Centre and then I went to Steenberg Village. I would travel using two trains and a taxi to get there. I worked every day from 7am until 6pm to make sure I was there for the first customers,” he said.
From Brooklyn, Ndayishimiye said the job was unpredictable and the money he made varied from day to day.
“If people appreciated your service and what you did, then you could get between R500 and R600 a day. I worked very hard,” he said.