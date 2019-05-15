The funeral of Orderick Lucas was held at the Teen Challenge Centre in Kleinvlei, Eerste River, at the weekend. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Frustrated members of the public left the Blue Down Magistrate’s Court in a huff yesterday as the case against child murder accused Melvin Volkwyn hit yet another delay. Eerste River residents, neighbourhood watch members and Volkwyn’s supporters filled the courtroom gallery yesterday in anticipation of a bail application hearing, but this was postponed.

The 41-year-old is set to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court again on May 23 for the formal bail application.

This is the third postponement in the case after Volkwyn was taken into custody shortly after 20-month-old Orderick Lucas’s disappearance.

Volkwyn, a hairdresser and friend of Orderick’s mother, Davidene Lucas, left the dock wearily as he glanced back to see friends and family in the gallery after hearing of the postponement.

Last week, a charge of murder was added to the charges Volkwyn faces, including kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Neighbourhood watch member Sarah Langford said they were frustrated by the delays in the case and “wanted answers”.

“It is very frustrating for us. We also want to know in which direction the case is moving. Supporters (of the accused) stand outside court and make a mockery of the case when it’s a child murder we are talking about.

“It is very traumatic. We are all grandmothers and mothers and it hurts us. The emotions are still very raw,” Langford said.

According to the State prosecutor, he had had a separate case since last year that also involved a bail application and trial that he had to attend to.

Volkwyn is still being held at the Mfuleni police station after he cited threats and sexual harassment from fellow inmates at Goodwood Correctional Facility.

Little Orderick’s body was discovered in a stormwater drain in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose, Eerste River after he was reported missing on March 24.

He was found just metres away from his grandmother Cornelia Scheepers’ home on April2 after a child tried to fetch a ball that had rolled into a drain.