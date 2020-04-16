Fund launched to feed 500 000 South Africans in crisis every month

Cape Town – With South Africa's food system facing a crisis during the lockdown enforced by the coronavirus, a much-needed fund was launched today to feed at least half-a-million people every month. Aside from the economic fallout affecting farmers and suppliers, an increasing number of South Africans don't have the means to feed their families during the lockdown, with the authorities – at a national, provincial and City level – only being able to meet the needs of a limited amount of disadvantaged people. The fund has one central directive: to feed as many South Africans in need as possible, said UCOOK Food Fund chief executive David Torr. “This initiative will enable the three partners to significantly scale their efforts, reaching a dramatically higher number of people in need of food,” said Torr. It was launched by the Meal Kit delivery service and authorised Essential Food Service UCOOK, in partnership with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative (PEDI) and Ladles of Love.

According to Torr, with every Meal Kit purchased, UCOOK will donate a portion of sales to the fund.

“The economic fallout caused by the lockdown is affecting both farmers and suppliers, and while the food system tries to right itself, the people who will be most affected by the lockdown are those experiencing homelessness and those who can no longer afford to find a meal,” said Torr.

The UCOOK Food Fund will drive the efforts of PEDI, Ladles of Love and UCOOK’s nutritious food parcel programme, which ensures that people in need receive packs of fresh vegetables and essential foods.

In addition, the Fund will further assist FoodForward SA to distribute surplus food from the supply chain to people in need.

“We find ourselves in an incredibly privileged position to be able to continue our service during the national lockdown period and we take the duty very seriously.

“In addition to continuing to provide current and new customers with the best at-home cooking and dining experience, we have worked around the clock to finalise this partnership to help the people of South Africa.”

“FoodForward SA is proud and excited to team up with UCOOK so that together we can reach thousands of vulnerable households with nutritious food to sustain them during this very challenging time,” said Andy du Plessis, managing Director of FoodForwardSA.

“The partnership between UCOOK, Ladles of Love and PEDI is like a family. We’re committed to working as one for the benefit of the people who need help,” said Paul Stöhrer, PEDI’s programme manager.

The fund and ability to assist, is not reserved only for UCOOK customers.

“If you’re not a UCOOK customer, you can still donate. We’ve integrated with SnapScan and Zapper to make instant donation simple on our website.”

Visit www.ucook.co.za/foodfund to learn more and donate.

Cape Times