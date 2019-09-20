Clarissa Lindoor Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Beloved Stellenbosch University employee Clarissa Lindoor, who was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, has been remembered during a special memorial service at the institution. About 100 people, including Lindoor’s family, friends and colleagues, held candles at a vigil on Wednesday night, where ongoing femicide and gender-based violence was also in the spotlight.

Lindoor, 27, was beaten and stabbed to death on Saturday, allegedly during an argument with her boyfriend on Nietvoorbij Farm, where they lived together.

She worked as a cleaner at the university campus and on residence.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said Cloetesville police in Stellenbosch arrested a 21-year-old man for murder.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

“According to reports, police members attended the scene at the mentioned address and they found the victim with several stab wounds to her upper body.

“She died on the scene due to her injuries,” Malo said.

Lindoor’s family said the man was known to be aggressive.

During the argument, the couple’s 2-year-old son was taken in by neighbours, they said.

University rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said: “We are shocked and saddened. The fact that this murder occurred, despite the current focus on gender-based violence in our country, adds to our outrage.

"Our deepest condolences go to Ms Lindoor’s family and friends. Her death should not be in vain. It should inspire us to intensify the struggle against gender-based violence. Enough is enough.”

Thembalethu Seyisi, a member of the University Social Justice and of the Anti GBV Student Movement, said: “We are in pain and extremely distraught that the evil of GBV has landed on our door.

"Clarissa was one of us. We will fight the injustice that is GBV, for Clarissa, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, UWC student Jesse Hess, and for all other female victims.”

Seyisi said that after the family had reached out via social media to say they needed assistance with funeral arrangements, the university had decided to help.

He said if there was any money remaining after the funeral, a trust fund would be set up for Lindoor’s son to help with his education.

Stellenbosch Municipality would also make a contribution towards the funeral, through the Mayoral Fund.

Its officials and councillors joined several NGOs and community groups yesterday during a picket calling for an end to GVB.

To assist the family, donations can be made to Clement Frans, Capitec Bank, account number 1666 050 375, reference Dylon. Proof of donation can be sent to [email protected]

Cape Times