Gang rape of deaf woman: Four accused appear in court

The case against a group of men who allegedly gang-raped a deaf woman last year is expected to resume in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court on Monday. This after the four accused appeared in court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed.

The 45-year-old woman from Bonteheuwel was gang-raped by a group of men in December last year in a nightmarish ordeal that left her and her family deeply scarred. The victim has reportedly been waiting for a sign language interpreter since the case was first picked up. Family spokesperson, Antonette Meyer said the ordeal has been frustrating for the entire family.

Deaf rights activists rally behind Bonteheuwel rape victim as the men accused of raping her in August last year appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court. Picture: Action Society “Her only fear is that these men are going to get away with it, and that nobody is going to believe her when she can finally tell her story. It has been so frustrating for us to come to the courts over and over again only for there to be no interpreter,” said Meyer. Advocacy group, Action Society said getting a sign language interpreter is a major breakthrough in the case as one is expected to be present on Monday.