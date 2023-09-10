Gang rape of deaf woman: Four accused appear in court

The case against a group of men who allegedly gang-raped a deaf woman last year is expected to resume in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court on Monday.
This after the four accused appeared in court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed.
The 45-year-old woman from Bonteheuwel was gang-raped by a group of men in December last year in a nightmarish ordeal that left her and her family deeply scarred.
The victim has reportedly been waiting for a sign language interpreter since the case was first picked up.
Family spokesperson, Antonette Meyer said the ordeal has been frustrating for the entire family.
“Her only fear is that these men are going to get away with it, and that nobody is going to believe her when she can finally tell her story. It has been so frustrating for us to come to the courts over and over again only for there to be no interpreter,” said Meyer.
Advocacy group, Action Society said getting a sign language interpreter is a major breakthrough in the case as one is expected to be present on Monday.
Group spokesperson Kaylyyn Palm said the matter is expected to be moved to the Parow Regional Court.
“This is where the case will be taken further and allow her an opportunity to make her version of events known with the help of an interpreter. It is clear that this case has rocked the Bonteheuwel deaf community and they came out in their droves to support the victim,” she said.
