Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich said the school safety situation deteriorated after the children were moved and had to cross different gang areas to get to their new schools.
August marked the end of the road for Uitzig Senior Secondary, as the highest court in the country dismissed an appeal against MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close it.
After a nearly three-year legal battle, the Constitutional Court found that the appeal had no reasonable prospect of success.
The Western Cape Education Department had announced four years ago that it wanted to close the quintile 1 school in Elsies River that serves some of Cape Town’s poorest children from gang-ridden areas, due to dwindling pupil numbers, ongoing vandalism and its dilapidated state.