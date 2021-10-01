GBV pandemic: Another woman brutally shot and killed in Philippi

CAPE TOWN - Yet another woman has been mercilessly shot and killed in Philippi - two days after three others were murdered in Khayelitsha. The 48-year-old, known as Amanda, was shot and killed in front of her friend's house in Brown’s Farm on Wednesday morning.

According to neighbours, the woman was in conversation with someone when an unknown suspect showed up and shot her. The neighbours said the man then slowly walked on “as if nothing happened”, until he disappeared. Amanda’s family refused to speak to the media on Thursday.

Her murder follows that of Unam Nolusindiso Bless, 17, 20-year-old Siyasanga Nkasela and 21-year-old Zintle Meloni, who were shot execution-style at TT Block informal settlement on Monday night. Police spokesperson Andrea Traut said investigations into the triple murder were still underway, with arrests yet to be made. Commenting on Amanda's case, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Wednesday morning at about 10:40 in Dyokani Street, Browns Farm, Philippi, where a 48-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

’’According to reports, the deceased was standing outside when she was approached by a male who took out a firearm and shot her. ’’A murder case docket was opened for investigation. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested ,”said Twigg. Separately, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two adult males were shot, one while sitting in a car and the other at a home opposite where the car was parked, in Victoria Street in Parow on Thursday.

“When medics arrived on scene, they found that the male in the car had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. “The second gentleman had sustained serious injuries after sustaining two gunshot wounds to his chest. ’’The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by private ambulance to hospital for further care. All necessary authorities were on scene,” said Herbst.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old male at his residence in Victoria street Parow are under investigation. “Unknown suspects fired shots at the victim and fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. ’’A 36-year-old male sustained injuries to his shoulders and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Parow police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder,” said Twigg.