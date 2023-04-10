‘Gentle soul’ Dr Wallace Mgoqi remembered at memorial service

Cape Town – The late former chairperson of AYO Technology Solutions, Dr Wallace Mgoqi, has been described as a gentle soul whose faith in humanity never wavered. So remembered his niece, Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi, who paid tribute to the fallen giant during his memorial service held at the Every Nation Church in N1 City on Monday.

Nolwandle said Mgoqi’s death was a huge blow to the family, as his sister was buried not so long ago. “The loss of my uncle is a wound that remains open. “He was a gentle soul, energetic visionary, father figure of our family and an anchoring tower to the whole Mgoqi clan.

“Indeed the loss is deep and heart-wrenching. “My uncle and his siblings grew up in a tight-knit family. “He has led an exemplary life as a son, brother, more importantly as a husband and father.

“He always prioritised his family. Even in his elderly age, he made time to provide support and availed himself. We could count on him,” she said. Mgoqi’s long-time friend and chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, said Mgoqi’s death left a void in his heart as he and Mgoqi’s friendship spanned many years. “Wallace, in his last few months, had to deal with a very anti-progressive press and media that targeted him and his chairmanship in the company AYO.

“I am so glad that he was finally vindicated when the matter was settled and went to court. “After that victory he said to me that justice can never be trampled, it always prevails. “We need more people like him, who are humble, caring, loving and wise.

“His loss is a great loss to the world. “Those of us who were lucky enough to be in his presence will continue to fight for what he stood for, for the people of this country,” Survé said. During a respected judicial and public service career, Mgoqi served as acting judge in the Land Claims Court from 2014 to 2019, as Chief Land Claims Commissioner in 1999, on the Commission for Gender Equality between 2012 and 2019, and as city manager for the City of Cape Town between 2003 and 2006.