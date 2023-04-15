Gerda Steyn aiming for gold in Two Oceans Marathon, as 29 000 runners hit the streets

Cape Town - The excitement was palpable at the Southern Sun, Cullinan Hotel as elite athletes expressed their readiness to take on the highly anticipated Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) Ultra in a couple of hours. About 29 000 runners are expected to take part in the ultra and half marathons on Saturday and Sunday.

The much anticipated world’s most scenic race weekend started with the Elite Athletes’s press conference on Friday. Phantane AC runner, Gerda Steyn was bestowed by Monica Drӧgemӧller, dubbed the “Oceans Queen”, the Blue Number 6067. A Blue Number is awarded to a runner who has achieved a gold medal in the Ultra Marathon five times or won the Half Marathon or Ultra Marathon three times.

Steyn, a three time Two Oceans champion, set a new record with 3:29:42, in the 56km race last year, becoming the first woman to break the 3.5 hour barrier in the race. She was also the first athlete in 22 years to win three consecutive titles, in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

About 29 000 runners are expected to take part in the ultra and half marathons on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “I believe I’m healthy and there has been a lot of training preparations, not a single day was missed. This has led me to be very confident and look forward to the 56km race. “However, I’m also aware anything can happen during a race. A lot of personal lessons have been learnt from last year, including if I push hard, dig deep within myself anything is possible. The aim is to be better than 2022,” she said. Steyn will be defending her title against tough competition, including 2022 third placed finisher, Amelework Fikadu Bosho from Ethiopia, Adele Broodryk and Carla Molinaro.

“I’m very happy to be back here, previously I started fast and confident which led me to the third place position. This year my strategy will change because I have seen what changes must be implemented,” Bosho said. Among the elite mens’ competition is Ethiopian runner Sintayehu Legese Yinesu, who took fourth place in 2022. “I’m ready to climb the podium as a winner because I’m more prepared,” Yinesu said.

Nkosikhona Mhlakwana said he will not let nervousness get in the way of doing his best and making the Hollywood Athletics Club proud. Totalsports are offering an incentive of R250 000 and Kia Motors has doubled the price incentive for Sunday's half marathon to R40 000. It will also sponsor the winners with a vehicle for 12 months. Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said all measures were in place, including disaster management, as the numbers of participants has increased this year.