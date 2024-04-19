Get ready to groove for free at Jazz Fest’s concert on the square

The countdown is on to the return of Africa’s grandest gathering, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) which has also announced the welcomed return of its free concert at Greenmarket Square, on May 2. The line-up includes Matt Bianco, Judith Sephuma, Kujenga, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jerome Rex, DJ Eazy and Sophia.

From the infectious beats of DJ Eazy and Sophia, who at 11 years old is showing the promise of the city, to the mesmerising melodies of Rex, every note will resonate with the vibrant spirit of the Mother City, which is the main festival's official host partner. Joining these artists for the free concert are the incomparable talents of Kleinsmith, whose vocals will enchant listeners, and the dynamic fusion of Kujenga, delivering a sonic experience that transcends boundaries and genres. The excitement reaches its crescendo with the electrifying performances of two music legends.

Renowned songstress and the Queen of afro-jazz, Sephuma, will grace the stage with her unparalleled vocal prowess, while the iconic 80s group, Matt Bianco, will infuse the evening with their signature blend of jazz, Latin, and pop. “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has become a jewel in our city’s events crown, showcasing the best of what Cape Town has to offer in terms of culture, hospitality, and our local talent as well as being the perfect backdrop for national and international artists,” said mayor Gordon Hill-Lewis. “We are very happy that the CTIJF is back in town and thrilled to welcome music lovers from near and far to Greenmarket Square for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and camaraderie.”

Attracting scores of fans from across the city and the wider metropole, and with its vibrant ambiance and world-class performances, the CTIJF free concert epitomises the essence of unity and cultural diversity, embodying the spirit of Cape Town in every beat. The free concert, on from 4pm until 10pm, is an alcohol-free event with crowd control measures in place and random searches conducted. Certain roads will be closed leading up to the free concert as well as on concert night.