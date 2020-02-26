Girl, 7, killed in gang crossfire in Ocean View









Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay Cape Town – A 7-year-old girl caught in the crossfire of a man who was shot dead in Ocean View on Tuesday night has also died. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 31-year-old man was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries. "According to available information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was wounded in the chest and hand," said Rwexana. She later died at a medical facility, where she later died. "The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."

According to Rwexana, Anti-Gang Unit members were patrolling the area.

Earlier this month in Ocean View, Jocelyn Claasen, 27, was shot dead in the early hours on a Sunday morning. Her body was found in an open field.

Claasen, who was due to give birth in a few days' time, was last seen leaving her house after 1am.

The Ocean View Community Policing Forum’s Kathy Cronje said at the time the shooting showed more needed to be done to ensure the safety of residents.

She said the Anti-Gang Unit had helped to stabilised the situation in Ocean View for a while at the beginning of the year.

“In January, they sent the Anti-Gang Unit and it stabilised the situation for a while. When they left, it picked up again.

"To prevent a woman and an unborn child from being shot, we need people who can come in here and stay in here,” Cronje said.

Cape Times



