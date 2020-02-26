Cape Town – A 7-year-old girl caught in the crossfire of a man who was shot dead in Ocean View on Tuesday night has also died.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 31-year-old man was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries.
"According to available information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was wounded in the chest and hand," said Rwexana.
She later died at a medical facility, where she later died.
"The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."