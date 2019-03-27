Kwakho Mamputa Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Nine-year-old Khayelitsha activist Kwakho Mamputa has donated two bags of stationery to children affected by Cyclone Idai. The model, who has two awards under her name for her inspiring volunteer work to improve the lives of those in her community, made the donation to pupils who lost everything in the cyclone.

Her mother, Brenda Mamputa, said she was proud of her daughter who was working hard to not only improve her life, but the lives of others.

“She was able to do the donations through a beauty pageant she entered. With the help of many people, we were also able to start the Kwakho Mamputa Bread and Butter foundation, ” her mother said.

Kwakho helps feed children in her community through a soup kitchen truck. She also shares beauty pageant skills with children who have an interest.

Last year, Kwakho was honoured with the Young Person to Watch award at the inaugural Imagine Awards, where she was the youngest recipient.

The awards recognise individuals, organisations and institutions involved in initiatives aimed at making a social impact in various sectors.

She also received a Community Development award at the 2018 African Children of the Year Awards. The awards, the initiative of 12-year-old author Stacey Fru, recognise the contributions of Africa’s children towards motivating, growing and transforming the continent’s economy with the theme “Elevating the African Child”.

Cape Times