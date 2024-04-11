Glencairn fire suspect released due to insufficient evidence

A man accused of being behind the fire which gutted and damaged a number of houses in the Glencairn area at the weekend has been set free due to insufficient evidence. The 28-year-old man was arrested on a charge of arson after he was allegedly found in the vicinity of the fire which completely destroyed three houses and damaged four on Sunday.

Evacuations were conducted in the main road as the fire had caused rock falls along the road. According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the man was expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court. “However, the suspect was released (yesterday) as the case was not enrolled on the court roll due to insufficient evidence at this stage. Investigation into the fire continues,” said Pojie.

Multiple fires exacerbated by bad weather swept across the Western Cape causing destruction. In Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, 1 500 people were left destitute, and 101 in KTC, Nyanga, after blazes ripped through there on Saturday. People were rebuilding at both informal and settlements on Wednesday, using what was left of their building materials while waiting to be provided with new materials.

Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) spokesperson Anesca Roodt said mopping up operations had been concluded. Drakenstein Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said in Smartie Town informal settlement, Paarl, where 77 people had been left destitute, rebuilding had not started. “The victims of the Smartie Town fire are still being accommodated in a municipal building. Rebuilding has not yet started, and Drakenstein Municipality is providing them with humanitarian aid,” she said.

Provincial Chief Director for Disaster Management Colin Deiner said working with NGOs and relevant departments, about 2500 people who were affected by the fires and the hazardous weather had been assisted with humanitarian aid. The national government was also making assessments. Meanwhile, following the loss of the iconic Jonkershuis, Manor House, and Cathedral, the management at Blaauwklippen said the estate would turn its focus to rebuilding the historic buildings. The management said: “Despite the destruction of its 300-year-old heritage buildings, Blaauwkippen is grateful to report that there were no serious injuries. Sunday was predominately spent managing the fire in the mill house and Medallion, while battling the impact of fierce gale force winds. Monday morning was then dedicated to connecting and liaising with guests and staff, and assessing the extent of the damage.