Gogo’s murder leaves Khayelitsha residents angered

POLICE are yet to make arrests in the murder of 78-year-old Nontsikelelo Ndlebe whose burnt body was found inside her home in Lingelethu West by her daughter on Saturday. This is according to cluster commander Vincent Beaton who yesterday said police were following up on leads and awaiting forensic results to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We are all very concerned and I can say that at this stage we have obtained some evidence. We have appointed a sergeant who will deal with this case. I can't divulge much but it is possible that the suspect or suspects knew the layout of the house,” he said. Beaton was speaking at a briefing attended by the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF), community leaders, members of Parliament Noko Masipa, Bheki Rhadebe, and Nceba Hinana, and members of political parties, to get an update from the police on the case. Councillor and gender-based violence (GBV) activist Ncumisa Mahangu said: “The community is saddened by this incident. In most cases, women feel as if they are fighting this scourge alone, however, it is our call as women that men support us.

“The perpetrators are cowards who prey on the vulnerable. This case must be taken with the utmost seriousness because we are tired of always hearing about such incidents.” Ndlebe lived alone in her house and her daughter Nondumiso discovered her body at around 9am when she had gone to fetch her to go to municipal offices to fix a water issue she was having. KDF chairperson Ndithini Thyido said the incident was concerning and called on all leaders’ support.