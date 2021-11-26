Going Goema at Swingers Night Club

CAPE TOWN - Live at Swingers Night Club in Wetton this Sunday are the Hilton Schilder Goema Club with their much anticipated Hotti Kulture album launch. Bringing audiences sonic layers of the Khoe Mouthbow, the echo of urbanised Marabi, the drums of Malaysia, poly rhythms of Afrika, the riffs of Cape Jazz, strains of European ditties and the musical spice of Asia together in uptempo happiness.

This 9 piece band headed by the legendary Hilton Schilder is made up of polished musicians, some who are also educators or involved in cultural music development in communities across the city. "We are one of very few bands that perform in the Cape Jazz or Goema Jazz genre," drummer and band coordinator, Carlo Fabe said. On drums Fabe lays down irresistible Goema rhythms, together with Sean Sanby on double bass. This melodically invigorating and throbbing rhythm section is led by the ebullient and energised Schilder on piano and mouth bow.

Elevated by a tightly arranged horn section, weaving energised solos from irresistible melodies with Byron Abrahams on tenor saxophone, Duncan Johnson on alto and baritone saxophones. While Muneeb Hermans will be on trumpet, Brett Edward's on trombone, the flute and tenor sax solos by Mark Fransman. All accompanied by the warm voice of the striking Candice Thornton. To share musical growth and cultural understanding Schilder ahas also invited a young student, Clayton Pretorius on electric bass to share his talent on stage. Schilder has four decades of international performances under his belt, predominantly in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Indian Ocean Islands, Far East and his home country, South Africa.