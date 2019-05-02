File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Golden Arrow bus was petrol-bombed in Khayelitsha on Thursday in a "protest related" incident. City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Bosman said in a statement the incident occurred along Steve Biko and Govan Mbeki drives. He said no one was injured and the fire has been extinguished.

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told News24: "The driver managed to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of the fire brigade. There was only slight damage to the bus."

According to Carelse, this morning's petrol bombing "seems to have been protest related".

Lucky Tiva was among several people on social media to express outrage, saying: "I don't understand why Golden Arrow operates when there's a strike because they're always a primary target!

"The powers that be are to blame also for not attending to people promptly! Our government only start attending to people when violence escalates."

Last week Thursday a Golden Arrow bus was destroyed in a fire as it waited to load passengers at the CBD terminus next to Golden Acre. No one was injured.

A company spokesperson said while the cause of the blaze was still not known, there was no reason to suspect arson.

Less than three hours later a MyCiTi bus blaze caused havoc during afternoon peak-hour traffic at Hospital Bend on the N2.

The firefighters had to use two fog jets to help contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith said the MyCiTi bus fire started in the engine compartment as it climbed Hospital Bend shortly before 5pm and quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Cape Times