Golden opportunity for bus robbery hero

Cape Town - Bus commuter turned civil hero, Ashley Europa, has been offered an opportunity to obtain his learner’s and driver’s licences after news of his selfless act went viral.

The 24-year-old from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain says residents have also rallied to raise money for him and his family.

Europa and fellow Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) passengers were robbed of money and their cellphones at gunpoint by three men last Tuesday evening while en route home from Cape Town.

A panicked driver had run away amid the robbery, leading to Europa taking the wheel and driving passengers to their respective stops before returning the bus to the Gabs depot. The family breadwinner and father of one works as a cleaner, and said he has been overwhelmed by calls of support and donations from people who have hailed him a hero for his bravery.

“There have been many people who called. It makes me proud, what people are doing for me. There was also someone who called for me to bring my CV to them to have a job in the new year.