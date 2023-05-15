GOOD party expels senior leaders

Cape Town - The GOOD party’s National Management Committee (NMC) has resolved to expel two senior party members, Shaun August and Felicity Klazen, from the movement. The party said the expulsion followed a year-long investigative and disciplinary process conducted by independent professionals in the wake of the poor performance in a by-election in Witzenberg last year.

August and Klazen were alleged to be “partying too much” instead of rallying for votes during the election campaign. GOOD is reported to have received only 10% of the votes – a 2% drop compared with the municipal elections result in that same ward previously. The election campaign reportedly cost the party R200 000.

August was the party’s national organiser and a member of the Western Cape Legislature, while Klazen was a councillor and deputy mayor in the Witzenberg Municipality. The party’s secretary-general and MP Brett Herron said August and Klazen were found guilty of serious misconduct. “The Witzenberg setback was quickly followed by complaints received from GOOD members about Klazen and August’s conduct, and a series of negative reports were published in the media. The situation clearly necessitated decisive action by the party.

“Separate disciplinary processes were conducted into August and Klazen’s alleged misdemeanours after the appointment of an independent chairperson. The cases were ‘prosecuted’ by an independent attorney. Both Klazen and August were represented by attorneys and were given the opportunity to give evidence, call witnesses and present arguments on sanctions. The hearings concluded that the members were guilty of serious misconduct and had brought GOOD’s reputation into disrepute,” said Herron. August, who is in California on party duties, said he would respond to his expulsion on Monday.

Klazen said she would issue a statement in due course. A source close to her said she would probably challenge the outcome of the disciplinary process. They claimed that Herron had ambitions of becoming the party leader at the party’s conference in July and he “wants to get rid of every councillor who is not in favour of him”.