GOOD reports DA to IEC for ‘electoral fraud’ in George before by-elections

More allegations of corruption have surfaced against the DA ahead of by-elections in George on Wednesday. On Monday, the GOOD Party said it submitted evidence of alleged voter registration fraud by the DA to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The party said the evidence included a list of names of residents of Thembalethu who were allegedly fraudulently re-registered as residents of Borcherds by the DA. Political parties are set to contest by-elections in wards 16, 20 and 27 on Wednesday. GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said the people named on the list have never lived in the ward and did not qualify to vote in the ward. “The list includes their real addresses and ID numbers. Also submitted to the IEC were affidavits signed by the DA canvassers who re-registered the Thembalethu voters.

“According to the canvassers they acted under instruction and the fraud only become apparent to them after the re-registrations had been completed. “We have reason to believe the fraud extended across all three of the contested wards,“ he said. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said they have received an objection from the party.

“The Electoral Commission has received the objection from Good political party and has responded to the party,” she said. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said they were focused on the job at hand and would not be distracted. “We ran a robust and thorough campaign in the months leading up to this week and our vigour has left opposition parties anxious and scrambling to find fault.

“The IEC in George is proceeding as planned for Wednesday’s by-elections. “Party agents will have the opportunity to raise any concerns after the polls have closed and before counting starts on Wednesday evening,” he said. In another complaint against the DA in George this week, the ANC accused Simmers of using a municipal vehicle to canvass in the region.

ANC Western Cape secretary Neville Delport said: “We call on Premier Alan Winde to investigate these serious allegations of abuse of power and state resources by his errant MEC and DA provincial leader. State resources are meant to be used for the benefit of all citizens, not for the personal gain of politicians,” he said. Simmers denied the claims, saying: “I did not, and I never did drive any George municipal vehicle. It would be illegal. This kind of falsity is, in fact, disrespectful of all voters, especially ANC supporters,” he said.