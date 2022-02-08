GOOD’s Brett Herron resigns from provincial legislature to move to National Assembly

CAPE TOWN - GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron has assured residents he will continue to act on allegations of corruption and maladministration as he prepares his move from the provincial government to the National Assembly. Herron resigned as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament last Friday, a position he has held since 2019.

GOOD's national organiser Shaun August will leave the National Assembly to fill his shoes. August has served in the National Assembly since 2019. This follows a decision made by the party’s leadership in preparation for the upcoming general election in 2024. Herron, who is a lawyer by profession, has also served as the mayoral committee member for transport and urban planning in the City.

He had left the DA in November 2018 after the now GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille resigned. Herron was also the GOOD party’s nomination for mayoral candidate during the local government elections, vowing to “fight and narrow the inequalities in the living environment of the residents of Cape Town”. Speaking to the Cape Times on Monday, he said that despite moving to the National Assembly, he will continue to shine the light on issues of “inequality and injustice”.

“I do not intend to give up the fight for the life our constitution promises every South African and I am not going to Parliament to sleep. I will continue to shine a light on inequality and injustice and about the poor treatment of disadvantaged communities by our governments, including local governments. “I will continue to act on allegations of corruption and maladministration and get to the bottom of it so that the lawful authorities act on these allegations,“ he said. De Lille had previously hailed Herron for being “experienced and passionate”.

“Brett has been doing exceptional work in the provincial legislature, from where he has sought to hold both the provincial and City governments to account. He is a lawyer, with a real legal degree, who is driven by a desire to be an excellent public servant, rather than desperation for a job,” said De Lille. She could not be reached for comment by deadline yesterday. The ANC in the province said they wished Herron the best in his new endeavours.