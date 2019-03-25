MJ Li, three-time gold medallist and Legends of Kung Fu World Martial Arts champion, will lead his second youth development squad to the Hong Kong International Kung Fu Tournament and Championship. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Salma Natalie Doran will become the first South African female athlete to compete in the Hong Kong International Kung Fu tournament and championships. The 30-year-old Goodwood resident and nine other athletes are set to jet off to Hong Kong in just two weeks. Doran will compete as a beginner in the U-30 division.

Three-times gold medallist and Legends of Kung Fu World Martial Arts Champion MJ Li will lead his second Youth Development Squad to the tournament after a successful run last year, when they brought home eight gold medals with the beginners' squad.

“This year the group will be a bit smaller and we will also be competing in the intermediate category. Five athletes who competed last year will join us again this year to compete in that category and we also have three new beginners competing,” he said.

Last year Li took the first youth squad from South Africa to compete in Hong Kong. This year the team, who have been training for two years, leave on April 7.

The team’s competition will be tough in Hong Kong as they will compete in forms, full contact and group synchronised divisions and events.

About 32 countries will send up to 6 000 athletes to compete.

The South African squad is well- represented, with athletes from Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Paarl, Caledon and Riviersonderend.

“We want to uplift the youth through this modality of kung fu and for them to know that through hard work anything is possible,” Li said.

Notable athletes in the squad include team captain Sinawo Yola, 16, from Gugulethu; Leandre Petersen,11, from Bonteheuwel; Moses Akhona Vena, 16, living on a farm in Riviersonderend; and 11-year-old Saifullah Chafeker, who despite being born with a disability will compete against able-bodied athletes in Hong Kong.

Cape Times