Government arms urged to co-operate on state of disaster – Tau

Cape Town - COGTA (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) Deputy Minister Parks Tau on Wednesday said that co-operation between all spheres of government would be crucial in executing the disaster management regulations on the energy crisis. “All institutions across the government, for the duration of the declaration of the national state of disaster, within available resources, will adopt energy-saving measures to contain the effects of load shedding and ensure continuation of health facilities, water infrastructure and other essential services,” Tau said.

He was responding to questions during the oral question session in the National Assembly. EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi enquired about the short- to medium-term interventions that will be introduced after the proclamation of the national state of disaster and the role to be played by Cogta in a bid to put an end to load shedding. Tau said that the regulations published by former Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma aimed at protecting and providing relief to the public by minimising the impact of load shedding.

He also said there would be provision of measures to enable connection of new energy generation and supply, as well as improving Eskom’s plant performance. He stated that there would be release and mobilisation of resources, including human resources, and the rendering of emergency services subject to affordability. In a follow-up question, Mkhaliphi asked whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was not abusing the Disaster Management Act by making Cogta sign deals with Eskom, and whether the declaration of the State of Disaster would not renew the industrial scale corruption that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his response, Tau said there was a need to engage objectively with the impact of load shedding on various aspects of society. “It is important that we engage what the impact of load shedding is on society, communities, the economy, lives and livelihoods, and say was it relevant for the president to make the announcement as declared by Cogta.” He also said it was correct for Ramaphosa to make a declaration on the State of Disaster in the energy crisis. However, Tau said the question was how to mitigate against malfeasance.

“This is a matter for the Cabinet, and Parliament should continuously apply our mind based on previous reports of abuse of legislation when seeking to deal with load shedding.” Tau said that in terms of the regulations ministers could take a decision and issue a directive to declare certain areas exempt from load shedding. He said that under no circumstances should the country be plunged into total blackout. “Efforts are under way to certainly militate against that,” Tau said.

He was also asked whether Cogta was supporting local government to empower all municipalities to implement measures to reduce the energy demand. The deputy minister said the department through the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (Misa) was supporting municipalities to implement the strategic directives of the Department of Minerals, Resources and Energy. This relates to increasing the threshold of energy generation in order to deal with power shortages.

Tau said Misa was conducting renewable energy feasibility studies to outline various sources of energy availability to reduce dependence on the grid. Studies were being conducted in the OR Tambo District. The Alfred Nzo, Harry Gwala, Ugu and Amathole district municipalities would be concluded in June. “Misa is supporting municipalities to participate in the energy-efficiency demand side measures. This programme is provided through a grant admixture by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.”