Grassy Park police ‘fearful of virus at station after 4 officers test positive'

Cape Town – A Grassy Park police officer said staff at the station fear for their health and safety after four of them were understood to have tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officer said: “I have it on good record that at least four people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the station. "They are all currently in self-isolation, but what is more worrying is that the police station is not taking into consideration the health of the rest of its staff and the community. "After the cases were confirmed, the station closed down for two hours for apparent deep-cleansing, and had moved the community service centre to another location in Grassy Park. But after the two hours, it was back to normal. "The station is not being transparent with the community while ignoring the proper protocol to ensure the health of all at the centre.”

Police did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Philip Bam confirmed a case of Covid-19 at the station.

“The station closed, was sanitised and reopened the same day. SAPS has an arrangement that in such cases, the station closes and the community service centre opens at the Calvinist Church Hall, Grassy Park. They did take occupation (at the venue) but only for a short while,” said Bam.

Bam said the forum would seek further clarity on the matter.

“The CPF has also been instrumental in getting safety shields fitted at all interviewing spaces in the centre. Hand sanitising is done while social distancing is maintained. Certification of documents is not being done,” he added.

Elsewhere, police in Mbekweni and Bellville arrested suspected gunmen for shootings believed to be taxi industry-related.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said officers on patrol at the Mbekweni Railway Station responded to gunshots at a nearby taxi rank.

“On the way to Ntshaba Street, they stopped a taxi that was travelling at a high speed with five male occupants. All five suspects, between the ages of 34 and 46, were arrested.

"Information at the disposal of police indicates the suspects are from Nyanga East, Blackheath, Strand and Kraaifontein. They are scheduled to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court (today) for possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition," Potelwa said.

"More charges could be added.”

Cape Times