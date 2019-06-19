Photo: www.thelittleoptimist.org

Cape Town – The Great Optimist Race charity event will once again grace the waters of the V&A Waterfront following the announcement of a three-year agreement with the Cape Town International Boat Show, run by Messe Frankfurt. This follows the inaugural Great Optimist Race, which was the centrepiece of the 2018 boat show held at the V&A Waterfront.

The brainchild of well-known Cape Town charity campaigner Greg Bertish, last year’s race involved more than 40 celebrities, corporates, charities and medical survivors navigating the harbour waters in Optimists (small dinghies usually sailed by children).

As someone who spent more than 200 days in hospital, Bertish’s goal is to use the event to inspire youngsters and raise funds for the Little Optimist Trust’s numerous charity campaigns.

“It is an honour to partner with the Cape Town International Boat Show for the next three years, and we are excited to grow the event so that we can inspire and help many more marginalised children,” said Bertish.

“We are going to grow the Great Optimist Race into one of the most fun and unique charity events in South Africa.”

A number of charity events were also held in the run-up to the event, including special sailing days for children from the Reach for a Dream charity, and the 9 Miles Project.

Neil Piper from Messe Frankfurt said: “Last year, the Great Optimist Race was a highlight of the show and we look forward to raising even more money, and showing more disadvantaged children how to sail in October.”

The Cape Town International Boat show runs from October 18-20 this year. The Great Optimist Race will also be supported by The Little Optimist’s key sponsors - Italtile, Two Oceans Marine and Ullman Sails.

Cape Times