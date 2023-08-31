Greater Tygerberg Partnership project on mission to transform Bellville

The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) and mosaic artist Kerry Atherstone from Bit-by-Bit Mosaic have embarked on a mission to transform Bellville into a cleaner, safer and more vibrant place for residents. The GTP announced the completion of the first phase of their groundbreaking mosaic installation project in May.

A total of 13 mesmerising mosaic tiles now adorn the streets of Bellville, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated second phase, scheduled to commence in September. At the heart of these captivating artworks lies a celebration of journeys and the incredible diversity that defines Bellville. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of nationalities that call Bellville home, each mosaic tile showcases a national flower representing the heritage of different communities. GTP project manager Monique Muller said: “This mosaic installation is more than adding a splash of colour and vibrancy to our beautiful city. It is a celebration of the rich cultural fabric that makes Bellville so special.

Through these intricate designs, we aim to convey the shared experiences, histories and journeys of individuals from diverse backgrounds who have chosen to make Bellville their home.” Other than the choice of the King Protea, which embodies the essence of South Africa, the Yellow Trumpet, Calla Lily, Lotus Flowers and Gerbera Daisy all pay homage to various other countries and cultures. The GTP’s mosaic installation project stems from an extensive public participation process held in November 2022. During this time, the GTP actively engaged with a wide range of Bellville residents, including foreign nationals, to determine the most impactful theme for the mosaic in various locations.

While many locals expressed their admiration for the South African flag and their sense of pride associated with it, they felt it had become common place and overused. However, when the indigenous nature of the flowers was shown and explained, it quickly emerged as the top choice, receiving the highest number of votes. “Bellville is a place where people from all walks of life can come together to live, work and play, and this installation stands as a testament to the contributions and presence of various nationalities in the area. It fosters a sense of belonging and pride among residents while sparking conversations, curiosity and understanding about diverse cultures, customs, and backgrounds,” said Muller. For more information on this and other Bellville art projects visit: www. gtp.org.za or email [email protected]