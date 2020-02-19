Baffled by the buses’ unannounced arrival, refugee Patrick Ngandu, said: “It was 6am when the buses came.
“It was two buses. We don’t know what is going on. People were ready to get into the buses, but the buses left empty around noon.”
The refugees suspected that the buses had something to with a Western Cape High Court judgment which on Monday ordered the refugees to abide by municipal by-laws. The City had welcomed the interim relief order granted.
Judge Daniel Thulare instructed the City to provide a venue where the Department of Home Affairs can conduct a verification exercise of all the individuals who have been living in the church and the surrounding public areas for the past few months.