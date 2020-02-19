Greenmarket Square refugee removal operation suspended









File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Apprehension and confusion simmered among refugees living in and around the Central Methodist Mission Church in the CBD yesterday after two buses arrived, seemingly to transport them to a Home Affairs Department verification venue. Baffled by the buses’ unannounced arrival, refugee Patrick Ngandu, said: “It was 6am when the buses came. “It was two buses. We don’t know what is going on. People were ready to get into the buses, but the buses left empty around noon.” The refugees suspected that the buses had something to with a Western Cape High Court judgment which on Monday ordered the refugees to abide by municipal by-laws. The City had welcomed the interim relief order granted. Judge Daniel Thulare instructed the City to provide a venue where the Department of Home Affairs can conduct a verification exercise of all the individuals who have been living in the church and the surrounding public areas for the past few months.

Attempting to allay refugees’ confusion and apprehension about the buses, an officer told them a process has to be followed before they could be transported to verification venues.

The officer was overheard saying the judgment has first to be translated into four languages – English, Lingala, French and Swahili. The officer explained to the refugees that, as he was speaking to them, the Sheriff of the Court was busy ensuring that the translations were completed.

“We can’t do the verification process until the Sheriff has brought and read out the translations to you.

“We will wait for the Sheriff of the court. Home Affairs will do the verification process.”

