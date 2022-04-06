Greyhound buses return to South African roads from next week after solid investment deal

CAPE TOWN - Greyhound buses are returning to South African roads under new ownership from next week. In February last year, the bus service, together with Citiliner, announced that it was closing its operations after 37 years of service because of financial constraints exacerbated by the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisment

Greyhound, previously owned by transport company Unitrans Passenger, was put up for auction last year and purchased by an investment entity that is owned by a private trust. Greyhound Coach Lines spokesperson Leslie Matthews said the bus service was “extremely happy” to be back and fully operational. “Not only is this great news for passengers, it comes with job creation at a time when unemployment is at an all-time (high) in South Africa,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Buses are expected back on the road on April 13, ahead of the Easter period. “The return of Greyhound couldn’t have come at a better time. With lockdown restrictions eased, the travel and tourism sector has seen a massive improvement with more people travelling across provinces. “And with the Easter break approaching, there will certainly be a demand for a more safe, reliable and luxurious mode of transport,” said Mathews.

Story continues below Advertisment