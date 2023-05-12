Grief-stricken widow left with many questions after ‘hit’ on pastor

Cape Town - The widow of slain Ethiopian Church of South Africa pastor Lizo Xolilizwe says she has been left with many questions about his killing. Xolilizwe from Eerste River was killed in a hail of bullets in Khayelitsha on Sunday. Xolilizwe’s widow, Nonkosi said her husband was visiting his sister in Khayelitsha when an unknown gunman forcefully entered the house and shot him.

“The man forced his way in, he went straight to my husband and shot him in the mouth. He fired eight shots. What I find odd is the fact that he is the only one who was killed. The gunman went straight to my husband, I do believe it might have been a hit.” She said that there had been conflict within the church relating to a bishop whose term ended. “We were in Klerksdorp at a conference in April on the 28th till 30th where my husband was elected in the interim structure of the church.”

She alleged that this became an “ugly” conflict as the bishop allegedly did not want to step down. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that Lingelethu police had registered a murder case. “The case was transferred to the provincial detectives for further investigation. Investigations continue,” he said.

The general secretary of the church, Musa Zondi, said they were aware of Xolilizwe’s murder. “We are unaware of a personal disagreement between the Reverend Xolilizwe and our bishop. We know that he accepted a position in the interim committee that works in opposition to the church executive. The church received an official communiqué from a family representative about the sad news of the untimely passing of Xolilizwe. “The bishop, the executive and the entire membership are deeply saddened by the barbaric manner reported to be the cause of death.

It is our prayer that the culprit(s) be found as soon as possible, which would allow the family to get some form of closure. While law enforcement agencies are busy with their work we appeal to all concerned to be thin on speculation in order for the family to focus on the preparations of laying to rest their beloved father, brother and uncle. “Rev Xolilizwe has contributed immensely in the Ethiopian Church of South Africa. He served in several national committees, notably the Ordination Committee and Judicial Committee Ministers' Farewell Committee.