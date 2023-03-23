Groot Brakrivier farmer arrested after man shot in face

Cape Town - A Groot Brakrivier farmer in Mossel Bay has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face with a gas pistol. Nico Roman, who was with his ten-year-old daughter at the time of the incident last week, was picking up rocks along the road for his garden, according to residents.

Community activist Fortuin Michaels said: “Nico went to pick up little white rocks with his daughter for his garden. “When he was still busy picking up rocks the farmer came out of his house. “His house is along the road where Nico was picking up the rocks.

“Nico greeted him and asked if there was a problem, but he started swearing at them. “Then he told Nico to come to the gate and he pulled a (gas) gun and shot at him. “The daughter ran back home, screaming for help.

“The farmer wrote to the community group saying he sprayed someone with pepper spray. “The community heard the cry of the family and went there, the police came, took statements and no arrest was made until (Tuesday).” Michaels said arrests were only made after the community staged a sit-in at the Groot Brakrivier police station on Monday.

“We sat there from the morning. We made it clear that we wanted him arrested. We can’t tolerate that kind of behaviour from anyone,” he said. Nico Roman was allegedly shot in the face with a gas pistol by the farmer. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said Groot Brakrivier Detectives are investigating a case of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“It is alleged that the victim, 41, and his daughter were in the vicinity when he was assaulted by a man with a gas pistol. “The victim sustained injuries to his face and later reported the matter to the police. “Further investigation into the matter led to the arrest of a 50-year- old man (Tuesday),” he said.

The man made a brief appearance in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the case was postponed. Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa) provincial leader Dawid Kamfer said they welcomed the arrest. “We are very glad that justice will be served and we are so happy that the community came together to fight for justice.