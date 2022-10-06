Growing calls for an end to the ‘persecution’ of Wesley Neumann

Cape Town – As teachers across the globe were being recognised this week, calls were made for further unity and support in what was described as the “persecution” of former Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann. World Teachers’ Day was celebrated on Wednesday under the theme “The transformation of education begins with teachers”, highlighting the critical role that teachers play in growing pupils’ potential and the need to transform education.

The Heathfield High School community, joined by political and social activists, marked the day by hosting a media briefing at The Cafe Theatre in the CBD where they discussed Neumann’s case and the treatment of educators in the Western Cape. Former Trafalgar High School principal and Support Action Committee (SAC) member Nadeem Hendricks said seeing the turnout at the briefing meant many people were concerned about the school and what had transpired. “The school is bleeding and made a sacrificial lamb because the ruling class wants to show power. These are people who have blatantly said they have resources and will use them. People have lost their jobs because they stood for the truth and the protection of many. There have been a lot of challenges, including intimidation and this has also affected the learners,” said Hendricks.

One pupil recited a poem and another one read a letter thanking Neumann for going the extra mile, being a parent to many and ensuring they had good grades. ANC spokesperson on education Khalid Sayed said it was a privilege to be part of the united front against “discrimination, oppression and gross violation of labour laws and sabotaging of our children’s futures”. “There is no doubt in my mind that the disciplinary action by the Western Cape education department (WCED) against principal Neumann should be correctly termed the Neumann persecution. The provincial government is intolerant to dissent; anything or anyone who seems to question its authority is to be dominated and defeated,” said Sayed.

He claimed the alleged persecution did not start with Neumann but many other progressive principals. “As the ANC, we demand that the WCED and the MEC drop all the charges against principal Neumann and immediately reinstate him to his position,” he said. SA First Forum founding member Rod Solomon described Neumann as one of the hard-working educators in the country and province, with a primary interest in ensuring pupils realise their potential.

GOOD MP Brett Herron said: “Over the past two years we have been witnessing a mentality that ‘we are in charge, we are the bosses and we will decide for you regardless of the circumstances’. We have to challenge this and the department has to be reformed.” Brian Isaacs called for all principals to unite and support Neumann. Cosatu’s Melvyn de Bruyn said they will continue supporting Neumann.