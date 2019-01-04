JP Smith File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – More people have demanded an apology from safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith following accusations he made that Stop Coct was an ANC front. The group, now with about 14 000 members, was formed in December 2017 in the hope of tackling the City’s proposed water, sanitation and electricity tariffs.

Smith is reported to be under investigation by the council.

Joan Alcorn, a member of the group, said she was waiting for a public apology from Smith.

Alcorn said that after the Clifton eviction debacle the group’s founder, Sandra Dickson, posted on the group about her disappointment in how the city handled the matter, to which Smith responded with “rude comments” via email.

“He responded quite rudely and then said that Stop Coct is an ANC front and that people are being paid by the ANC to discredit the DA. I don’t go around labelling people, so don’t label me,” Alcorn said.

“Seeing that you labelled me publicly, you can now apologise to me publicly I will also post that anyone else who feels they need a public apology from you can send you an email demanding their apology.”

She added that because she was a member of the group she felt that the comments had been directed at her.

Pieter Strumpher from Brackenfell also took offence to Smith’s post and also demanded an apology.

“I think he should apologise because he uttered some utter nonsense. I am a DA member and a lot of the guys are DA members as well. The group is totally apolitical.”

Smith said Alcorn and the others were getting involved in a matter that was not directed at them.

“My comment was to Sandra Dickson and (others) are taking on a fight that has nothing to do with them, and taking it personally. It is now a co-ordinated action,” Smith said.

He added that he had not written any apologies, but had, “written to them saying that they were taking it personally, while it was directed at Sandra”.

Dickson denied Smith’s claims.