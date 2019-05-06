The documentary film Gugulethu 60 tracks a political timeline that encompasses all of the major events. Photo: Thembela Terra Dick

Cape Town – Gugulethu 60, a historical documentary film about forced removals and the visible impact of apartheid in the present time, has received global recognition at the 2019 Focal International awards. The Plexus Films production has been nominated for Best Use of Footage in a Short Film Production at the awards, to be held next month at the Troxy, London. These are the leading and most complete set of awards for the archive footage industry globally.

The Focal awards celebrate achievement in the use of footage in all genres, across all media platforms plus its restoration.

The film was commissioned by the Museum Service of the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport to mark the 60th Anniversary of the area.

Producer and director Lauren Groenewald said the film culminates with current perceptions and looks at struggles and triumphs of people in Gugulethu.

“Intercut historical archive with current day material from Gugulethu, the film sets up two layers of reality so looking at how the past has impacted on Gugulethu.

The film follows a linear journey and starts in 1958 when the first two families from Windermere were forcibily moved to Gugulethu, then known as Nyanga West.

“The film tracks a political timeline with major event beats: 1958 - Forced Removals; 1976 - Students' uprising and political consciousness in Black Consciousness Movement; 1980s - political unrest and brutal police action, Gugulethu 7 and other political movements; 1990s - Democracy calling and the killing of Amy Biehl; 1994 - Democracy and development in Gugulethu,” Groenewald said.

The cast of characters range from academics, business people and freedom fighters to a new generation of young people trying to find their feet.

Gugulethu 60th organiser Phumzile Nteyi said: “This is a huge deal that we are extremely proud of and excited about. The 2018 celebrations of the areas made possible with limited resources were doubted and criticised by many, but look where we are today.

“We will represent the country and put the township on the map. We want other townships to do the same and not let other people tell our stories in their perspectives.

"It's time for Cape Town townships to change stereotypes and let the world see we have a lot more to offer than poverty and crime.”

Cape Times