Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the 42nd edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – For the second year, the world’s largest timed cycle race will start from the Grand Parade, which expects 35 000 riders to take part in the 42nd edition of the 109km race. Organisers say while the weather has posed a concern, with gusty winds expected, they will manage the event as it unfolds and full medical plans were in place as the safety of all riders was a priority.

“We are excited. It will be tough but good. There is a great vibe at the expo already,” said media, marketing and sponsorship director David Bellairs.

“The weather is the biggest concern but we will run the event accordingly and make sure we get everybody around the route safely,” he said.

He encouraged all participants to visit their website to look at videos of zones to look out for on the route that could be potentially dangerous.

The city council said it would deploy about 450 enforcement and rescue service staff including metro police, traffic service, and the fire and rescue service.

The city council’s disaster risk management centre devised an extensive plan to mitigate potential risks while the solid waste management department would be activated to clean up the route after the event concludes.

Motorists have been advised to take note of the temporary road closures that would be in place over the weekend and to plan their trips accordingly.

Three people were confirmed dead during last year’s race.

“We’ve studied where incidents occurred along the route in the past 10 to 15 years and created short video clips explaining various technical zones, in terms of what to expect and what to look out for. We want cyclists to be particularly attentive,” said Bellairs.

He said a highlight was seeing the last person make the finish line and receive a medal.

“The last person crossing the finish line successfully and getting their medal is very special. It is exciting to see the guys racing at the front, but for those who come last it is a huge challenge and seeing them making the finish line is a big deal. I really respect that,” he said.

Race organisers said the pros taking part are deep in years, making mention of riders to watch, such as multiple Cape Town Cycle Tour champion Anriëtte Schoeman and Candice Lill, who won the Cape Town Cycle Tour MTB Challenge last Saturday.

“I cannot wait to race on Sunday. Road racing is not my strength but my Absa Cape Epic partner, Adelheid Morath, will be here, so we will be working hard for a solid result,” said Lill.

“There are some very strong teams this year and the racing is going to be fast and tactical,” she said, highlighting the likes of Team Demacon MaxWax Racing (featuring 2018 defending champion Kim Le Court and young gun Heidi Dalton), as well as Sandton City Cycle Nation.

With various team changes last year, the men’s racing will prove just as interesting. Defending champion Nolan Hoffman will look to lead his Enza Construction team to the line for a fourth win.

The Pro Touch continental team features 2016 Cape Town Cycle Tour winner Clint Hendricks and 2018 runner-up Reynard Butler, who will work hard to deliver him to the finish.

All riders have to collect their race packs and numbers from the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo at the Cape Town Stadium from 9am until 4pm today and tomorrow.

The video clips for the technical zones can be found at www.capetowncycletour.com/lifecycle-week/ctct/route-information/technical-zones/