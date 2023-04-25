Gxagxa residents in Gugulethu refuse Gift of the Givers aid in protest

Cape Town - In what was described as protest action against alleged negligence from authorities and the ward councillor, Gxagxa informal settlement residents in Gugulethu on Monday rejected humanitarian aid from Gift of the Givers, saying they wanted to be relocated to permanent structures. A relentless cold front and rain at the weekend wreaked havoc in some communities, including Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, said they had been inundated with calls since Saturday. He said in Gugulethu, about 150 people were affected and they were able to assist families in 50 structures. According to Sablay, some homes were flooded due to blocked drain systems.

On Monday, Gift of the Givers arrived in Gugulethu to distribute bulk food, mattresses, blankets and stationery. They are also expecting to respond to other communities including Bishop Lavis, Masiphulele, Langa and Valhalla Park. “We understood the frustrations of the Gxagxa residents who told us that they appreciated that we went to the community in an effort to assist, but they explained that if they receive the food and blankets, the items would be ruined again when it rains.

“Their structures were completely flooded inside. They have expressed their anger at not being assisted with alternative accommodation by their ward councillor and that they would have accepted the food if they were accommodated elsewhere. “They requested to be moved to permanent structures and I provided contacts to the office of the deputy minister of human settlements,” said Sablay. He said they came across many frustrated people in their outreaches.

Community activist, Mirvin Tshabalala, said residents were not aware that the organisation was going to visit. “The Gift of the Givers was called by one of the community leaders to assist residents, but the problem is that the residents were not aware. “They explained to me that they held a meeting where it was concluded that no donations or offers of food or other items will be accepted.

“They want to be relocated and believe if they accept such and it’s in the media, the councillor and local authorities will continue to delay and neglect moving them. “There are mixed emotions, because some residents believe that since the organisation was there, the items should have been accepted.” Tshabalala said there were about 60 structures in the community and 20 were directly affected by the floods.

“In 2019 some people were relocated and plans were there to relocate the remaining families but that has not happened. We don’t know what happened,” he said. The City’s disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said residents of Gxagxa were living in a natural watercourse. “The City relocated the residents living in this area to Eerste River.

The pond area was fenced to prevent further expansion. Approximately 35 dwellings are encroaching on the embankment of the pond where flooding does occur. Other areas flooded are in Khayelitsha and Philippi.” Powell said the City’s roads infrastructure and maintenance services were expected to make assessments in affected communities and provide sand and milling. Ward councillor Anthony Moses, claimed attempts were made to relocate the remaining families, but they refused. “It’s a pity I was not there because they are not being honest. I was at a meeting when I was told what was happening. I told the community leaders to take the spotlight as it seems that’s what they want.

Two weeks ago I was there and almost got attacked with a hammer after explaining to residents that the area cannot be electrified due to the condition of the land.” “I told them they cannot continue to live in those conditions, the issue is that the people who are remaining there don’t want to move. “I don’t know how many meetings I had with them. Some of those residents have houses, others don’t meet the housing criteria because they are young.