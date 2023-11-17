Harassment of Cape fur seals a cause for concern

Allowing dogs to approach and/or attack resting seals and enticing seals to chase people for social media footage are among recent incidents that have compelled the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) to express its concern over a surge in incidents of harassment by the public of Cape fur seals along the coast. “DFFE is concerned about increasing incidents of harassment. These incidents have included allowing dogs to approach and/or attack resting seals; throwing stones at seals; enticing seals to chase people for social media footage, including prodding them with sticks; otherwise, teasing seals for photo opportunities; hitting seals with paddles while canoeing; feeding seals for financial gain to allow for photo opportunities with the seal; and an alleged drowning of two seals by members of the public.”

The department said that the Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations, 2017, lists seals as a protected species. Therefore, this type of physical interaction with, and feeding of, seals is not only dangerous to the humans and seals involved, but is prohibited, and therefore a criminal offence. “In this regard, the department wishes to highlight a recent criminal matter wherein the department worked closely with the SPCA which resulted in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court convicting, and sentencing, four individuals who were apprehended for stoning a seal, which caused the seal to be fatally injured. “Cape fur seals are wild animals and have been known to become unpredictably aggressive towards humans, particularly when harassed, resulting in serious injuries. The department emphasises that the activities currently taking place constitute harassment and are therefore a criminal offence in terms of the aforementioned regulations and are dangerous both to the public and to the seals.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town last week said it had received numerous reports regarding an illegal incident involving three individuals swimming dangerously close to a southern right whale and her calf near the Glencairn tidal pool. Following this incident and a recent case resulting in the death of a seal in Strand, the City emphasised its call for residents and visitors to respect coastal wildlife. Incidents can be reported to DFFE, the SPCA or the City.