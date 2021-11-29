Hawks appeal for help to catch alleged cop killer, witness in case

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have appealed to the public to help them locate Luzuko Yalezo, wanted for the murder of police officer Sakhumzi Mbucela in Gugulethu. Yalezo is suspected to have also killed a witness in the case a few days after the killing of Mbucela, who was stationed at the Wynberg police station in August.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was believed to be in the informal settlements in Barcelona or Europe in Gugulethu or in the Lusaka area, Nyanga. “The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit is searching for a wanted suspect, Luzuko Eric Yalezo, 36 for the death of a police officer. Yalezo allegedly shot and killed a police officer, Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela in August this year in Gugulethu. Sergeant Mbucela was stationed at the Wynberg SAPS. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court. He is suspected to have also shot and killed the witness, 36, in this matter a few days ago,” said Nkwalase. Popcru national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “It is comforting to know that there is an identified suspect who will be brought to book. However, this brings little comfort to the family and friends of the deceased officer.”

Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) chairperson Vincent Domingo urged the public to assist the police in finding the suspect. “The killing of police officers has become the norm and it does not make sense at all because police are trained to protect our communities. We always blame the minister of police for not deploying enough police in our townships but we kill the same police when they are being deployed. Our townships have become anarchy states where there is no law and order. People do as they wish and that has to come to an end,” said Domingo Anyone with information can anonymously contact investigating officer Zaliseka Hlatshaneni on 082 479 6265 or anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111.Information can also be shared by SMSing Crime Line at 32211.