He was a champion of the masses - Nkohla family mourn their son

Cape Town - The grieving family of slain social activist Loyiso Nkohla has expressed how this was a “difficult time” for them as they tried to come to terms with his murder. A statement was issued on Thursday afternoon by Prince Sivile Mabandla on behalf of the Mabandla and Nkohla families.

The families implored law enforcement agencies to deal with Nkohla’s killers. “The long arm of the law will reach those that had a hand in this gruesome, fatal act,” they said. Nkohla, 40, was shot and killed in broad daylight on Monday by gunmen who stormed inside the former Browns Farm police station as he was about to conduct a meeting concerning the relocation of shack dwellers who built their structures on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) central railway line.

Two women and a man, believed to be former Ward 80 ANC councillor Thembinkosi Pupa, were wounded. The family said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that we, the Mabandla Royal family, the Nkohla family and the entire AmaBhele nation share the tragic news of the untimely death of our beloved son, brother, father and husband, Loyiso Mabandla. “Commonly known to the masses as Loyiso Nkohla, Prince Loyiso Mabandla - a son of the late Chief Justice Mabandla (“Aaah Jongilizwe!!!”) - played a pivotal role initiating community development initiatives.

“Fighting for the dignity of the underserved, he was fatally shot whilst discharging his duties as the lead social facilitator appointed by the community to revitalise the central line.” Nkohla was described as a dedicated family man who loved his wife Nyameka and two young children. His family said he was not only their son, but he belonged to the community, the poor, and was a champion of the masses.