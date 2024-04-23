Health minister unpacks cases of corruption

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that provincial health departments have recorded a total of 47 corruption cases since January 2023. Replying to parliamentary questions from DA MP Michéle Clarke, Phaahla said all provinces except the North West had recorded corruption cases.

Three provinces – Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the Free State –have disclosed the amount involved in the corruption cases, while others have yet to quantify the money involved. Phaahla said the Eastern Cape reported 15 corruption cases. “The amount of funds lost has not yet been quantified,” he said.

Phaahla said out of the 15 cases, four cases have been concluded and three were still under investigation. “There is one case in which there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations of corruption. In the remaining seven cases, the investigation process is under way.” The Eastern Cape department has initiated legal proceedings in a matter related to the issuing of fraudulent medical certificates.

Phaahla said Limpopo recorded eight corruption cases and the amount involved was R1 265 418. Of the eight cases investigated, seven are complete while the investigation in one case is still under way. “Fraud allegations in the three cases could not be proved and as a result they were closed. On the remaining four, an internal disciplinary process is under way,” he said, adding that two cases have been reported to the police.

Phaahla said there was one case in the Northern Cape where an official accepted R10 000 as a bribe. “A disciplinary process was instituted against the official and a sanction of three months’ suspension without salary and a final written warning was pronounced.” Phaahla said the matter was reported to the SAPS. The official was found guilty and issued a fine of R120 000 or three years’ imprisonment.

There were six cases of corruption in KwaZulu-Natal involving R282 191. “Officials involved have been subjected to disciplinary processes. An amount of R138 741 was recovered.” Phaahla said one corruption case was reported in the Western Cape involving an amount that was supposed to be levied against a service provider.

“The official has been suspended. An investigation officer was appointed and a disciplinary hearing followed.” According to Phaahla, in the two cases reported in Mpumalanga, the financial loss has not yet been quantified. “The investigation is still under way.”

Phaahla said the Free State recorded eight cases of corruption involving R2 806 141.Four employees were dismissed, four resigned and two were undergoing disciplinary processes. Phaahla said three cases were under investigation by the SAPS and five were before the courts. There were six cases reported in Gauteng and the amount involved was yet to be quantified. “The investigations are under way.”