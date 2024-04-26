Health official held over ‘fake’ certificate

The Eastern Cape Health department says it “welcomes any move that promotes good and clean governance”, following the arrest of one of its officials, Sizwe Kupelo, on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering for allegedly submitting a fraudulent matric certificate. Kupelo made a brief appearance at Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape this week and was released on R30 000 bail.

Hawks spokesperson, Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said: “It is alleged that during the month of March 2002, the suspect Sizwe Kupelo applied for employment at the office of the Premier in Bisho as a communications officer and was successfully employed in April 2002. “In November of the same year, he was allegedly appointed by the Department of Health in Bisho as a deputy director of communications.” In 2020, the Health Department conducted a skills and qualifications audit on all employees it had appointed, Mhlakuvana said.

This was when they found out that Kupelo allegedly did not have a matric certificate. “He instead allegedly submitted a fraudulent certificate during his employment. The Hawks ... confirmed the allegations,” Mhlakuvana said. In 2022, Kupelo was reportedly cleared on charges of gross dishonesty relating to the same allegations by a disciplinary hearing committee.

At the time he was suspended from work for several months pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The Eastern Cape Department of Health, which confirmed Kupelo was still in their employ, said it “welcomes any move that promotes good and clean governance”. “However, because this is now a criminal matter handled by the elite crime fighting unit, the department cannot and will not comment further on the matter.”

Kupelo said he could not comment on the matter while it was before court. Kupelo is also known for the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, which made headlines last year calling for the immediate ban of pit bull dogs in light of various attacks on people. Cape Times