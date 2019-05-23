Johan Roos. File Image: IOL

“I was never sure whether I’d survive the next day, hour or minute. Death was my constant companion. But I woke up on November 7, 1999, with my new heart. I realised at that moment I had been given a second chance at life.” This was how 80-year-old Bellville pensioner Johan Roos recalled his successful heart transplant operation at Groote Schuur Hospital 20 years ago.

In August, Roos and 59 South African fellow-transplantees will compete in the World Transplant Games in Newcastle, in the UK, against counterparts from more than 60 countries. They have been invited to participate by the World Transplant Games Federation.

Roos will participate in discus, javelin, shot-put, throw ball and * étanque, in honour of the individual who posthumously donated his heart to Roos to have a second chance at life.

Estimating the cost of his trip to the games to be about R35000, and appealing for assistance towards the trip, for which his BackaBuddy campaign has so far raised R5141, Roos said: “I’m probably the first 80-year old transplant patient in the world to compete in these games.

“It’s of great significance for South Africa, where the first heart transplant was done.

“Because I’m going to represent my country, and I’m a state pensioner without means to finance myself for the trip, I’d consider it a wonderful gesture if I could be financially supported by any person, organisation or business, as I’d like to bring back gold to South Africa.”

Roos said he wanted to be living proof of the progress medical science had made to extend a man’s life, and to demonstrate the improved quality of life after a transplant.

To support Roos on BackaBuddy, visit: www.backabuddy.co.za/johan-roos

CAPE TIMES