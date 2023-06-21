Heartache for family of missing German tourist, Nick Frischke on his 23rd birthday

The family of German tourist Nick Frischke who went missing in the Hangberg area in Cape Town more than four months ago, celebrated his 23rd birthday this week. Frischke was reported missing after setting off on a hike alone in Hangberg in February.

Five men who were found in possession of his personal belongings, including his backpack and wallet were arrested in March. While the suspects have admitted to robbing the 23-year-old, they have denied any connection to his disappearance. They are expected back at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Frischke’s father, Andre Hallwaas told the Cape Times the family celebrated his birthday on Monday. “On June 15th, Nick had already been missing for 4 months. On June 19th, he had his 23rd birthday. It was so sad and very emotional, there was a lot of crying. We would all have liked to say congratulations to him on his birthday. “Now we wait for the hearing which is on Thursday again. We are sad, all this in one week is a lot for the soul,” the father said.

The family has offered a R20 000 reward to anyone with information on Frischke’s disappearance. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said police were following all leads. “The investigating officer assigned to the (case) is going the extra mile and is following up on all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,” he said.