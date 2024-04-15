Heavy sentences for Flakka gangsters who inflicted terror in Muizenberg area

Western Cape police have welcomed the lengthy sentences handed down to key figures affiliated to the Flakka gang who terrorised the Muizenberg community in 2019. Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) had registered and launched a major investigation involving the Flakka gang and Jamiel Jacobs, aka Charra, who was seen as the lead figure of the criminal entity, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said.

“This gang was violent in nature and was shooting and killing several rival gang members randomly, and traded in commodities such as drugs and firearms,” Pojie said. In 2019, detectives of the AGU traced Jacobs to Paarl, where he was hiding in a security complex, and arrested him. On Friday, the Western Cape High court sentenced Jacobs along with Simone Gordon and Dillon Walker.

Jacobs was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and two attempted murders, plus 15 years for another murder. He was further convicted and sentenced on a raft of other charges, including attempted murders, unlawful possession of a firearm, Poca and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, with sentences ranging from 3 to 8 years. Gordon was sentenced to 10 years, suspended for 5 years for dealing in drugs, and a further 10 years on another count of dealing in drugs. Walker was sentenced to 10 years for dealing in drugs.