Hefty sentence for Unothando Stuurman’s rapist, killer ’sends strong GBV message’

Cape Town – A child rapist and murderer has been handed a hefty sentence, while another pleaded guilty to similar charges, as the country continues to shine the spotlight on violence against women and children. Andile Jamda was sentenced to 55 years' imprisonment for the rape and murder of 4-year-old Unothando Stuurman in July 2018. Police say the 35-year-old lured the child to his shack, where he raped and killed her in 40 Section Makhaza, Khayelitsha. She was found with multiple stab wounds all over her body and her throat was slit, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk. Her body was left at a nearby dumping site. “The initial investigation led to the arrest of Andile Jamda, who was known to the victim as they live in the same area.

“He was never granted bail until he was sentenced to 55 years’ direct imprisonment,” said Van Wyk.

Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata has hailed the investigating officer, Constable Luthando Mqikwa of Harare SAPS, and the prosecution team for securing the sentence.

She said the conviction must send a strong message to would-be criminals that the SAPS is “relentless in its efforts to fight crimes against women and children and will hunt down the perpetrators of these crimes so that they will face the full might of the law”.

Meanwhile, Steven Fortune is tomorrow expected to know how many years he will spend behind bars after pleading guilty at the Western Cape High Court to murder, two rape charges and kidnapping.

Fortune pleaded in terms of in terms of S112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act for the rape and murder of 12-year-old Michaela Williams, who went missing in January.

Michaela went to play outside after having supper on January 7, according to court documents.

Her mother began searching for her at about 7.30pm when she was not outside the house or in the courtyard where she usually played.

After frantic searches by residents, Fortune was sought and questioned by police. He pointed them to where Michaela's body was found in Schaapkraal, Philippi.

In his statement handed to the court, Fortune said he had told Michaela he would buy her a birthday present.

“(I) told her I was going to buy her a chocolate and cake but she had to go with me. She then agreed to walk with me. We walked together until we reached 9th Avenue.

“We were about to cross the road when the deceased did not want to walk any further. I grabbed her by the hand as she wanted to run away.

“I pulled her against her will to cross over the main road. We then walked down a dark road where there was a broken-down structure on a vacant land,” Fortune's statement read.

In the chilling account, Fortune recalls how he had raped Michaela after choking her until she lost consciousness.

Fortune further stated how Michaela then regained consciousness and when she tried to scream, he strangled her with her skirt before throwing two concrete blocks on to her head to cause her death.

He covered her body with a blanket and left.

