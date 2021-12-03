Help at hand to back up the 16 days of activism against woman and child abuse campaign

CAPE TOWN - With the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign currently underway, non profit organisations, Woman2Woman and the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro) have united to bring social services directly to the community of Bishop Lavis on Saturday. Service providers will include Rape Crisis, Men Moving Mountains, SAPS Bishop Lavis, Lifeline and many more to showcase the people of the community that there is help available to fight gender-based violence.

Woman2Woman chairperson Florence Campbell said the organisation wants to amplify to perpetrators that violence against women and children will not be tolerated in the community. “We bring the service to the community to show there is hope as we specifically want the girl child to know there is help available for her because a lot of them are suffering in silence,” she said. “There are boys in our programme because we want to change the narrative and they will be part of the awareness drive to show that they will do better because they will know best.”

Dori-Anne Erasmus a social worker at Nicro said the purpose of the event is to teach people about the different services that are available to them, especially victims of rape and violence. “Our aim is to empower our women in the community to speak out and not normalise violence. The public should expect appropriate advice and proper referrals should they need help. “There will be people who will share their stories on stage as to how they overcame abuse which should help other women feel motivated to find the strength to share their own stories and break the silence,” added Erasmus.

The event will also teach parents on how to educate their children about gender roles and the impact it has on gender based violence. Caring Network, one of the stakeholders involved, will be offering health services to the community. Gina Langley, the nurse in charge, said these services will include, health talks, Covid-19 screening, TB screening, HIV test, blood pressure test, pregnancy test and any other test the community requires.