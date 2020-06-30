Help cancer fighter Aldrich Kruger, 11, have the birthday of his dreams

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Mossel Bay family and friends of 11-year-old Aldrich Kruger, who is fighting stage 4 cancer, want to throw him an unforgettable lockdown birthday party next month and have appealed to the public for help. Aldrich was diagnosed with very rare papillary thyroid cancer in March, which has spread to his lungs and a spot in his groin. His family started a Backabuddy page for donations towards hospital bills and expenses as they have been without income due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on jobs. Lizelma Kassteen, of George, has thrown birthday parties for a number of sick children around the province and said she was touched when she read about Aldrich’s plight. “It's Aldrich’s birthday on July14 and we would like to give him an unforgettable birthday party, even in lockdown. He loves Lego and I want to try to raise money for him through vouchers or donations so he can go and spend it himself.”

A “drive-by” party will be held, where attendees can wish Aldrich happy birthday and drop off a gift.

His mother, Lisa Kruger, said Aldrich had always been very active and always wanted to learn new things.

“He loves playing rugby, dancing and riding his bike. This diagnosis stole our dreams. But God’s grace carried us through thus far,” she said.

In an operation on March25, Aldrich’s whole thyroid was removed, but further treatment was needed.

“Chemotherapy does not work for this type of cancer, so Aldrich had to get radioactive iodine treatment. On May4 the process started of preparing his body to receive the treatment.”

On May19, Aldrich received radioactive iodine and was put in isolation for four days.

Aldrich now has to take a handful of pills daily. He will go for scans and blood tests every few months and will receive treatment again in May next year.

“Covid-19 really came at a very dark time for us as a family. The lockdown made it impossible to hold any fundraising,” Kruger said, adding that her husband, who works in the hospitality industry, has not had an income.

Contact Kassteen for more information on Aldrich’s birthday party at: 0724303422.

To assist the family, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/aldrich-kruger

Cape Times