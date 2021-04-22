Help for Table Mountain animals injured in blaze

Cape Town – A lone snake that survived the Table Mountain fire has given Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors hope that there may be more life that made it out of the blaze.

The organisation said some areas were still smouldering and so warm that the soles of their team members' shoes were melting.

“Among the carnage the Cape Town fire has left in its wake, we have found only one snake that we could save. But this first sign of life has given us the hope we needed to continue believing and continue searching.

“Our past experience has taught us that wild animals will often return to their areas of origin, where they had burrows or nests, and we’re looking out for these animals too, whose feet no doubt will burn on the hot ground,” the SPCA said.

Its emergency response efforts got under way as the fire gained momentum on Sunday.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) also sent a team to search the affected area for any animals in need of help. Their hospital is on standby for any animal-related emergencies involving domestic or wild animals.

AWS said: “We have made space for cats and dogs in need of temporary shelter. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

’’There will be no charge. Anyone needing our help can call 021 692 2626 or 082 601 1761.

“We have our team on the ground looking at how we can help. If anyone would like to donate towards to the care and rescue of any animals or wildlife caught in the fire, you can do so via our payfast link: https://bit.ly/3tFX9yO”

To donate to the SPCA visit https://capespca.co.za/donate/

Cape Times