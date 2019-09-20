In the week before beloved Laingsburg resident Rosaline ‘Poppie’ van As is set to jet off to Italy, those who make a donation towards her trip and business can win a dinner and storytelling experience with her. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – To raise funds for beloved Laingsburg resident Rosaline “Poppie” van As and her roosterbrood stand on the side of the N1, those who make a donation toward her upcoming Italy trip now can win a dinner and storytelling experience with the lively 63-year-old. Just a week before Van As is set to jet off to Italy, donations can be made between now and Monday, where two winners and their partners will enjoy a three-course roosterbrood inspired meal with Van As when she returns from her trip.

Van As, who has a small roadside roosterkoek stand on the N1 in Laingsburg, and who has become popular among locals, was offered a trip to Italy to share stories about her life and her food.

While the group who invited Van As have paid for her plane ticket, and will host her in Italy, her friend Stan Engelbrecht, from Cape Town, started a fund-raising campaign to cover all associated costs.

These included her visa appointment, travel to-and-from Cape Town and getting a few things that will make her comfortable on her first plane trip, including suitable clothing and sensible shoes.

With an original target of R45 000, donations to date for Van As, who worked previously as a street sweeper and hiked between Laingsburg and De Doorns to do seasonal work, total more than R100 000.

Engelbrecht and a partner have also started working on a documentary about Van As, exploring her personal history, her life today and her trip to Italy.

Proceeds from the documentary will be invested back into her life and small business. Van As said she couldn't wait to go on the trip.

“I am mostly looking forward to seeing this new world and experiencing a new atmosphere. It is going to be such an adventure.

"I am not sure what to expect from the trip but I know I will learn how to make pasta and I’m looking forward to that. Maybe I can open my own pasta factory in South Africa,” she said.

Keeping the stand in business for 10 years in the wind, rain and sunshine, Van As said she hopes funds raised can assist her to work when it’s raining.

“I would like to have a place with a roof, my own shop called Tannie Poppie se Roosterbrood Winkel; that is my vision. The business is growing and with a building, we will be a major success. I am trusting God.”

Van As may also be visiting France, she added.

“I am very excited, the people who invited me to France are from South Africa, they have a local restaurant with many South African staff so I know I will feel welcome.

"I am a little nervous about travelling on the plane, but nervous in a good way because it’s something new,” she said.

Engelbrecht said he met Van As about six years ago when he asked her to come and prepare her now-famous roosterbrood at a few of the bicycle races he organised.

“If you donate between now and September 23 to Poppie’s Back-a-Buddy campaign you stand to win a unique roosterbrood-inspired dinner and storytelling evening with Poppie when she returns from her life-changing trip to Italy.

"We’ll personally be selecting two people at random from those who have donated over-and-above our R100 000 goal and they will, along with a partner or two, get first-hand stories from Poppie’s adventure.

“This lovely evening can be anywhere around the Cape Town area, or even in Laingsburg. All you need to do is donate on Back-a-Buddy, and we will announce the winners on September 25 before Poppie flies off to Italy,” Engelbrecht said.

