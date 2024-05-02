Here are the road closures for big City jazz festival

To ensure that the logistics are as smooth as the jazz festival, the City has reminded residents and motorists that temporary road closures will be in place to accommodate the free concert on Greenmarket Square and the main event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). A precursor to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), the free concert returns for the first time since 2019 with a line-up featuring Judith Sephuma, the UK’s Matt Blanco, Kujenga, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jerome Rex, DJ Autto along with DJ Eazy and Sophia.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The return of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is something that we have been waiting in anticipation for a number of years. The festival’s absence over the last four years has left a void in Cape Town’s annual events calendar and has been missed by thousands of jazz enthusiasts who make the pilgrimage to the Mother City. “The City’s partnership with the CTIJF goes back many years and during that period has been one of the Mother City’s signature events contributing to job creation, economic activity, youth development and tourism.” The following roads will be affected:

• Burg Street, between Wale Street and Long Market Street, Wednesday, May 1 – Friday May 3, 10pm to 5am • Longmarket Street, between Long Street and Adderley Street, Wednesday, May 1 – Friday May 3, 10pm to 5am • Burg Street, between Hout Street and Shortmarket Street – Thursday, May 2

• Shortmarket Street, between Adderley Street and Long Street – Thursday, May 2. Road closures will also be in place around the CTICC for the main CTIJF event on Friday and Saturday. The following roads will be closed to traffic:

• Walter Sisulu Avenue (East Bound) between Lower Long and Heerengracht streets – from 5am on Friday to 5pm on Saturday • Jetty Street between Lower Long and Wharf streets –from 1pm on Friday to 5pm on Saturday • Walter Sisulu Avenue (West Bound) between Heerengracht and Lower Long streets – from 1pm on Friday to 5pm on Saturday.